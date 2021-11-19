Head to Head Analysis: University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) vs. Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of University Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 63.7% of University Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

University Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for University Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score University Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Sierra Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sierra Bancorp has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 4.27%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than University Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares University Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Sierra Bancorp 29.85% 11.98% 1.28%

Dividends

University Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sierra Bancorp pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares University Bancorp and Sierra Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio University Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sierra Bancorp $136.39 million 3.07 $35.44 million $2.75 9.88

Sierra Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than University Bancorp.

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats University Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About University Bancorp

University Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary. It offers acceptance of checking, savings, and time deposits. It operates through the following segments: The Bank and Midwest; University Lending Group, LLC (ULG); UIF Corporation (UIF); and Holding Company. The The Bank and Midwest segment includes community banking and servicing. The ULG segment focuses on mortgage banking. The UIF segment covers faith-based lending. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. Its portfolio comprises of real estate, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and consumer. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Porterville, CA.

