Head-To-Head Comparison: Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) & International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD)

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) and International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of Altair Engineering shares are held by institutional investors. 25.3% of Altair Engineering shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Altair Engineering and International Card Establishment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altair Engineering -0.99% 4.82% 2.46% International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Altair Engineering has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Card Establishment has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altair Engineering and International Card Establishment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altair Engineering $469.92 million 12.54 -$10.50 million ($0.08) -974.88 International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

International Card Establishment has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Altair Engineering.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Altair Engineering and International Card Establishment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altair Engineering 0 3 6 0 2.67 International Card Establishment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Altair Engineering presently has a consensus target price of $75.83, indicating a potential downside of 2.78%.

Summary

Altair Engineering beats International Card Establishment on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc. engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools. The Client Engineering Services segment engages in the provision of client engineering services to support customers with long-term, ongoing product design and development expertise. The company was founded by James Ralph Scapa in 1985 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

About International Card Establishment

International Card Establishment, Inc. provides credit and debit card-based payment processing services. The company was founded by William J. Lopshire on December 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Camarillo, CA.

