Head-To-Head Comparison: Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) versus DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) and Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DiaSorin and Epiroc AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiaSorin 2 3 1 0 1.83 Epiroc AB (publ) 0 13 2 0 2.13

DiaSorin presently has a consensus price target of $201.25, suggesting a potential downside of 8.92%. Given DiaSorin’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DiaSorin is more favorable than Epiroc AB (publ).

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DiaSorin and Epiroc AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiaSorin $1.01 billion 12.01 $283.63 million N/A N/A Epiroc AB (publ) $3.94 billion N/A $588.49 million $0.59 42.64

Epiroc AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than DiaSorin.

Profitability

This table compares DiaSorin and Epiroc AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiaSorin N/A N/A N/A Epiroc AB (publ) 16.30% 25.68% 13.63%

Summary

Epiroc AB (publ) beats DiaSorin on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin SpA engages in the development, production, and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which meet the needs of the following clinical areas: infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis & retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure. The Tools and Attachments segment offers tools that are attached to larger machines used for drilling, demolition and recycling. The company was founded by Andre Oscar Wallenberg in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

