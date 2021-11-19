Head to Head Contrast: Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) vs. QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI)

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) and QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and QDM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty Group N/A N/A N/A QDM International N/A N/A -435.51%

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and QDM International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty Group $1.02 billion 4.24 $68.10 million N/A N/A QDM International $120,000.00 18.38 -$1.01 million ($4.80) -2.19

Ryan Specialty Group has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ryan Specialty Group and QDM International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ryan Specialty Group currently has a consensus price target of $34.88, suggesting a potential downside of 11.26%. Given Ryan Specialty Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ryan Specialty Group is more favorable than QDM International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ryan Specialty Group beats QDM International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

QDM International Company Profile

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.