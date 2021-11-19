Head-To-Head Review: Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) versus SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Global Medical REIT pays out 546.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SITE Centers pays out 240.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SITE Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 13.46% 2.94% 1.27% SITE Centers 13.58% 3.62% 1.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Global Medical REIT and SITE Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00 SITE Centers 0 2 4 0 2.67

Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus price target of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.92%. SITE Centers has a consensus price target of $15.38, indicating a potential downside of 8.26%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of SITE Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Medical REIT and SITE Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $93.73 million 11.37 -$1.92 million $0.15 110.67 SITE Centers $416.76 million 8.49 $35.72 million $0.20 83.80

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. SITE Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Global Medical REIT on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.