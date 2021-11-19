Head to Head Review: PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) versus a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get PC Connection alerts:

41.3% of PC Connection shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of PC Connection shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PC Connection and a.k.a. Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PC Connection 0 0 0 0 N/A a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78

a.k.a. Brands has a consensus price target of $13.56, suggesting a potential downside of 5.99%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than PC Connection.

Profitability

This table compares PC Connection and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PC Connection 2.31% 9.69% 6.35% a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PC Connection and a.k.a. Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PC Connection $2.59 billion 0.47 $55.76 million $2.43 19.16 a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PC Connection has higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands.

Summary

PC Connection beats a.k.a. Brands on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories. The company also provides services comprising design, configuration, and implementation of IT solutions. In addition, publishes Connected, a quarterly publication that provides informative articles on the latest technologies and industry trends; distributes specialty catalogs to education, healthcare, and government customers; and MacConnection that publishes a catalog for the Apple market. The company markets its products and services through its Websites, such as connection.com, connection.com/enterprise, connection.com/publicsector, and macconnection.com. It serves small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) comprising small office/home offices customers; government and educational institutions; and medium-to-large corporate accounts through outbound telemarketing and field sales and marketing programs targeted to specific customer populations, as well as through digital, Web, and print media advertising. PC Connection, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Merrimack, New Hampshire.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.