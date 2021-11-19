Head-To-Head Survey: iHuman (IH) versus Its Peers

iHuman (NYSE: IH) is one of 68 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare iHuman to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iHuman and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iHuman $81.52 million -$5.74 million -44.45 iHuman Competitors $486.46 million -$11.18 million -19.28

iHuman’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than iHuman. iHuman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares iHuman and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iHuman -4.90% -7.88% -3.92% iHuman Competitors -1.28% -35.92% 4.95%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for iHuman and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iHuman 0 0 1 0 3.00 iHuman Competitors 338 1181 1450 39 2.40

iHuman presently has a consensus price target of $26.10, suggesting a potential upside of 433.74%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 103.24%. Given iHuman’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe iHuman is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of iHuman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iHuman competitors beat iHuman on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

iHuman Company Profile

iHuman Inc. provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories. It also provides learning materials in physical and digital formats; and learning devices. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

