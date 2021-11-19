Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Heartland Express posted earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. 2,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,647. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.54.

Heartland Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, August 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,134,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,340,000 after buying an additional 94,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,710,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,520,000 after buying an additional 89,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,118,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,687,000 after buying an additional 176,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,650,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,043,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after buying an additional 67,075 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

