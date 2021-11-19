Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Short Interest Down 56.1% in October

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the October 14th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $54.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Heineken has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $61.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

