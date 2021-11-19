Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Gap Down to $3.51

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.51, but opened at $3.31. Helix Energy Solutions Group shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 2,621 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $500.95 million, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.54.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $180.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.62 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,003,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,670,000 after buying an additional 235,478 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,876 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,286,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,143 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,102,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,976,000 after purchasing an additional 223,055 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,557,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,441,000 after purchasing an additional 76,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

