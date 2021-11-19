Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.53 Per Share

Henderson High Income Trust (LON:HHI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.53 ($0.03) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Henderson High Income Trust’s previous dividend of $2.48. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON HHI opened at GBX 167.19 ($2.18) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 169.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 173.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £215.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. Henderson High Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 129.58 ($1.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 189.50 ($2.48).

Get Henderson High Income Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Penny Lovell purchased 11,696 shares of Henderson High Income Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £20,000.16 ($26,130.34).

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.