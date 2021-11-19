Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $6.07 Million Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 586,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 6,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the second quarter worth about $120,000. 10.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBR opened at $9.88 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.20). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PBR shares. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.13.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

