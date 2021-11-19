Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,439 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,339 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $781,305,000 after purchasing an additional 755,333 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.8% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 55,669 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,882,040 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $132,063,000 after purchasing an additional 84,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.32.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCL opened at $94.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.56 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

