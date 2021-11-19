Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,903 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 270.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC opened at $49.68 on Friday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.30. The company has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

