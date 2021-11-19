Hennessy Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $207.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.92. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

