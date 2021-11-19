Hennessy Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 375,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Kearny Financial worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRNY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 74,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,383 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 21,913 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,285 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,373 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 69,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $27,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNY opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $998.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.67. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.94 and a 12 month high of $13.88.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.89%.

Kearny Financial Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

