Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.98.

TD opened at $73.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $75.13. The firm has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

