Hennessy Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4,211.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hibbett Sports news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.08 per share, for a total transaction of $350,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.34 per share, with a total value of $148,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIBB opened at $99.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.44. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $100.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.62. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $419.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

