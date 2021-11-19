Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLF. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HLF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.72. The stock had a trading volume of 49,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,583. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.00. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $39.91 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLF. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 271,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 20,237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

