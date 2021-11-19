Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Down 47.3% in October

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 47.3% from the October 14th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ HGBL traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 31,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,962. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Heritage Global has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $59.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 31.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Global will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ross Dove purchased 24,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $53,064.69. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,853.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 42,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $77,751.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 171,445 shares of company stock worth $313,542 and sold 106,375 shares worth $214,499. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,244,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 85,555 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Heritage Global by 488.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Heritage Global by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 459,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

