Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) & Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) and Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Heritage Insurance and Enstar Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Insurance 0 0 2 0 3.00 Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Insurance presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.92%. Given Heritage Insurance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than Enstar Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Heritage Insurance and Enstar Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Insurance $593.39 million 0.30 $9.33 million ($0.82) -7.83 Enstar Group $2.66 billion 1.62 $1.76 billion N/A N/A

Enstar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Insurance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.4% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of Enstar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Heritage Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Enstar Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Insurance and Enstar Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Insurance -3.64% -5.34% -1.04% Enstar Group 80.75% 19.97% 5.27%

Volatility & Risk

Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enstar Group has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enstar Group beats Heritage Insurance on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business. The Atrium segment consists of active underwriting operations and financial results of Northshore, a holding company that owns Atrium and its subsidiaries and Arden. The StarStone segment focuses on the active underwriting operations and financial results of StarStone and StarStone Specialty Holdings Limited, a holding company that owns StarStone and its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Paul James O’Shea, Nicholas Andrew Packer, and Dominic Francis Michael Silvester in August 2001 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

