Hermez Network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.33 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.42 or 0.00011028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $30.17 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00049382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.58 or 0.00227736 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00090306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io . Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

