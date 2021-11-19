HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Tops $0.0320

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a total market cap of $7.95 million and approximately $92,552.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00049253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00222941 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00089846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

