H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Buys 7,401 Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares during the quarter. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF accounts for 6.6% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $10,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,656,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 16,466 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.16. 16,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.89.

