H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Increases Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 384,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF makes up about 3.5% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $95,000.

PGX stock remained flat at $$14.84 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,847. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.12. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

