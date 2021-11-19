H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Sells 5,612 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lowered its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 318.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,210. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.85. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 33.04, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 78.75% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 60.76%.

ABR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

