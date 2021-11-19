High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HLF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded High Liner Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of HLF stock opened at C$14.56 on Thursday. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$10.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$486.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.33.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$233.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$252.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that High Liner Foods will post 1.4879645 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

In related news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 6,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,723.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,723.50. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 33,496 shares of company stock worth $442,008.

High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

