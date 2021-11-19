Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Earnings Results

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:HI traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 526,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,396. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 34.68%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HI. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

