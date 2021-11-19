Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $7,385,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 373.8% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 837,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,229,000 after purchasing an additional 85,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $430,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,789,827. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.17.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $143.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,104.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.88. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $154.40.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

