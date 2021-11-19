Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 4,460 shares.The stock last traded at $395.40 and had previously closed at $383.52.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.70. The company has a market capitalization of $843.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.95.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is 6.87%.
Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)
Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.
Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.