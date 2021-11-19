Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 4,460 shares.The stock last traded at $395.40 and had previously closed at $383.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.70. The company has a market capitalization of $843.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is 6.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIFS. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 144.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 27.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 50,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 277.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.