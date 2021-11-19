Hoge Finance (HOGE) Price Down 11.3% Over Last Week

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoge Finance has a market cap of $154.15 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.96 or 0.00227083 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00007394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.49 or 0.00090333 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance (HOGE) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 402,883,845,320 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

