Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) PT Raised to C$62.00

Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HMCBF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Home Capital Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Home Capital Group to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Capital Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.71.

OTCMKTS HMCBF opened at $35.52 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.57.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

