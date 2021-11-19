Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HD. Loop Capital lowered shares of Home Depot from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $406.17.

HD stock opened at $405.85 on Tuesday. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $406.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a market cap of $428.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,167,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

