Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $440.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $410.00 to $440.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HD. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $369.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

Home Depot stock opened at $405.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $352.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. Home Depot has a one year low of $246.59 and a one year high of $406.54.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $1,029,293,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 84.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,983,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,577,000 after buying an additional 1,826,227 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Home Depot by 104.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,147,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,054,478,000 after buying an additional 1,611,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $197,167,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

