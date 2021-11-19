HOMIHELP (HOMI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $734,539.14

HOMIHELP (CURRENCY:HOMI) traded down 33% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One HOMIHELP coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOMIHELP has a market capitalization of $734,539.14 and approximately $1.00 worth of HOMIHELP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HOMIHELP has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HOMIHELP alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00049253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00222941 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00089846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About HOMIHELP

HOMIHELP (CRYPTO:HOMI) is a coin. HOMIHELP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,150,359 coins. HOMIHELP’s official Twitter account is @homihelp and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOMIHELP’s official website is www.homihelp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homihelp is the communication bridge that fills the gap between the users' customers and their business. It provides omnichannel support tools for businesses to provide top class support for their customers. “

HOMIHELP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOMIHELP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOMIHELP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOMIHELP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HOMIHELP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOMIHELP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.