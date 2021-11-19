Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) Short Interest Update

Hong Yuan Holding Group (OTCMKTS:HGYN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the October 14th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Hong Yuan Holding Group stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.21. 63,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,972. Hong Yuan Holding Group has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22.

Get Hong Yuan Holding Group alerts:

About Hong Yuan Holding Group

Hongyuan Holdings Group Co Ltd. designs and manufactures proprietary starch-based, and algae-based bio-plastic resins. Its bio-resins can replace a significant portion of the petroleum-based additives with bio-based material, such as starches from tapioca, corn, wheat and potatoes. The company was founded by Frederic Scheer on September 29, 2001 and is headquartered in Oceanside, NY.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Yuan Holding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Yuan Holding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.