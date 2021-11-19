Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.81

Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) (LON:HZD) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.81 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 18.12 ($0.24). Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) shares last traded at GBX 18.59 ($0.24), with a volume of 16,792 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.81. The company has a market capitalization of £302.98 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38.

Horizon Discovery Group plc (HZD.L) Company Profile (LON:HZD)

Horizon Discovery Group plc, a cell engineering company, engages in the design, manufacture, and application of gene editing and gene modulation tools in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Screening, Research Reagents, Diagnostics, and BioProduction segments.

