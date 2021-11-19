Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the October 14th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 496.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Huhtamäki Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of HOYFF remained flat at $$44.50 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.58. Huhtamäki Oyj has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $44.50.

HuhtamÃ¤ki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

