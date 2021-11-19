HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Short Interest Up 64.6% in October

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the October 14th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

HMCO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 106,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,324. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. HumanCo Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Get HumanCo Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for HumanCo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HumanCo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.