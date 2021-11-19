Hush 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,163.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0664 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hush has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. Hush has a total market capitalization of $692,210.71 and approximately $1,163.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.72 or 0.00279090 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.42 or 0.00154498 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00102020 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004201 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

