HyperQuant (HQT) Price Down 48.7% Over Last Week

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 21.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. In the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 48.7% against the dollar. HyperQuant has a total market capitalization of $21,296.49 and approximately $2,631.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperQuant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.92 or 0.00226669 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00090411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HQT is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.