i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $721.78 million, a PE ratio of -65.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $35.99.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.