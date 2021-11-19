i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 3110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.
The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.
The company has a market cap of $721.78 million, a P/E ratio of -65.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
i3 Verticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIV)
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.
