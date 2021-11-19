i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $21.39, with a volume of 3110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $721.78 million, a P/E ratio of -65.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

i3 Verticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

