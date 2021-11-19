i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $261.28 million.i3 Verticals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.250-$1.400 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on IIIV. TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.72.

Shares of IIIV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,437. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

