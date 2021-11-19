Ian Charles Dundas Purchases 5,000 Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Stock

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.04 per share, with a total value of C$60,202.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 299,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,610,368.01.
ERF traded down C$0.70 on Friday, hitting C$12.08. 1,992,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of C$3.01 and a 12 month high of C$13.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.82.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -25.04%.
Enerplus Company Profile
Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.
See Also: What is the G-20?
Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.