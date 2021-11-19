Ian Charles Dundas Purchases 5,000 Shares of Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Stock

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.04 per share, with a total value of C$60,202.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 299,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,610,368.01.

ERF traded down C$0.70 on Friday, hitting C$12.08. 1,992,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,915. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of C$3.01 and a 12 month high of C$13.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -25.04%.

ERF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.34.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

