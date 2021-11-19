Ian Taylor Sells 20,000 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.91. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.68.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.