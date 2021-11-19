Ian Taylor Sells 20,000 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.91. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $108.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.68.
Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.
