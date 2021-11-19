IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.96 Million

Brokerages forecast that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will report sales of $112.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $109.64 million and the highest is $116.28 million. IBEX posted sales of $108.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full year sales of $480.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $479.01 million to $481.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $525.17 million, with estimates ranging from $521.94 million to $528.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IBEX.

Get IBEX alerts:

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. IBEX had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $108.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in IBEX by 55.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 95,407 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in IBEX by 5.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,306 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IBEX during the second quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in IBEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 782,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 29,729 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.50. IBEX has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $336.56 million, a P/E ratio of 151.85 and a beta of 1.45.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBEX (IBEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.