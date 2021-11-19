ICE ROCK MINING 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $30,547.00 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. ICE ROCK MINING has a market cap of $131,311.22 and $30,547.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00071047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00072288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00092616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.11 or 0.07292312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,767.20 or 0.99636745 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Trading

