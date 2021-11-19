Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) COO Sells $594,720.00 in Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $594,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ICHR stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.25. 14,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,526. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ichor by 571.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ichor by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.