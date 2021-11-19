Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.67.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Ichor has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ichor by 571.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ichor by 372.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

